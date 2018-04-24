Andrew Bogut: Officially retires from NBA
Bogut's two-year deal with the Sydney Kings is for two years with no NBA or European outs, retiring him from the NBA, Roy Ward of The Age reports.
As a result of injuries and diminished effectiveness, Bogut has played only 51 games over the past two seasons for Dallas, Cleveland and the Lakers, averaging 2.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.0 minutes. Prior to that, he spent four years with the Warriors played a role in their early success, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks in 23.7 minutes. His career began in Milwaukee, where he was drafted with the No.1 overall pick back in 2005. He posted 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per game during his seven years with the team.
