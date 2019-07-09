Bogut revealed after the NBA Finals that he plans to re-sign with the Sydney Kings of Australia's National Basketball League during the offseason, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Area reports.

Bogut announced his retirement from the NBA in April 2018, but the 34-year-old was lured back to North America less than a year later when the Warriors came calling. The veteran center filled a minor depth role in his second stint with the club, appearing in 11 regular-season games and 19 postseason contests. After his deal with Golden State expired June 30, Bogut has elected not to pursue a deal in the NBA and will instead return to his home country to finish out his professional career.