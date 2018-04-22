Andrew Bogut: Signing with Australian team

Bogut has agreed to a contract with the NBL's Sydney Kings.

Bogut has played just 51 games over the past two seasons in the NBA, most recently being let go by the Lakers in January after averaging 1.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.0 minutes. It's unclear at the moment if Bogut will be attempting to use his time in Australia to vault back into a bigger NBA role, or if the plan is for him to run out the remainder of his career in his home country.