Andrew Bogut: Signs with Australian team

Bogut agreed to a contract Sunday with the Sydney Kings of the Australian National Basketball League.

Due to an assortment of injuries and diminished effectiveness on the court, Bogut has played in 51 games over his past two seasons in the NBA, with his most recent stint coming with the Lakers before he was let go in January after averaging 1.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game. It's unclear at the moment if Bogut will return to Australia in an attempt to showcase himself for an NBA comeback or if he simply plans to finish out his career in his home country.