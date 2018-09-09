Andrew Bynum: Attempting NBA comeback

Bynum has reportedly hired new representation and will attempt an NBA comeback, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bynum has been out of the league for five years now, but is still only 30 years old, so there's certainly a chance he fields some interest across the NBA. The big man played more than 60 games just twice across eight seasons in the league due to injuries, so that will likely still be a concern despite the time off. Look for Bynum to potentially find a landing spot during training camp, but he's far from guaranteed a roster spot to open the 2018-19 campaign. In his best season in 2011-12 with the Lakers, Bynum averaged 18.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across 35.2 minutes.