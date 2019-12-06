Andrew Harrison: Another fine outing
Harrison tallied 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss against Westchester.
Harrison turned in another fabulous all-around performance, as the guard paced Santa Cruz's offensive attack Wednesday by managing 23 points while grabbing seven rebounds in 30 minutes of action. In 11 G League games all off the bench this season, the Kentucky product is averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per appearance.
More News
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...