Andrew Harrison: Another fine outing

Harrison tallied 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss against Westchester.

Harrison turned in another fabulous all-around performance, as the guard paced Santa Cruz's offensive attack Wednesday by managing 23 points while grabbing seven rebounds in 30 minutes of action. In 11 G League games all off the bench this season, the Kentucky product is averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per appearance.