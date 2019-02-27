Andrew Harrison: Finds work overseas

Harrison signed a contract Wednesday with Russian club BC Khimki, Eurohoops.net reports.

Harrison appeared in 17 contests with the Cavaliers, Grizzlies and Pelicans earlier this season, averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game. After attracting limited interest from NBA squads following his release from New Orleans in January and the idea of heading to the G League apparently not appealing, Harrison will finish out the season overseas before hitting free agency.