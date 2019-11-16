Andrew Harrison: Leads team with 21

Harrison totaled 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists during Friday's win over Austin.

Off the bench in 21 minutes of action, Harrison was the leading scorer for the Santa Cruz Warriors by dropping 21 points over 61.5 percent shooting, including knocking down four three-pointers. The Kentucky product is adding 24.5 points along with 3.5 assists in four G League contests so far this year.