Andrew Harrison: Paces team with 20
Harrison added 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals during Monday's G League loss against Texas.
Harrison paced Santa Cruz's offensive attack Monday by totaling a team-high 20 points thanks heavily to four made three-pointers while also grabbing a solid six rebounds to cap off a decent run. In eight G League games played currently, the former Kentucky guard is averaging 13.9 points and 3.4 assists all off the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...