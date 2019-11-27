Andrew Harrison: Paces team with 20

Harrison added 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals during Monday's G League loss against Texas.

Harrison paced Santa Cruz's offensive attack Monday by totaling a team-high 20 points thanks heavily to four made three-pointers while also grabbing a solid six rebounds to cap off a decent run. In eight G League games played currently, the former Kentucky guard is averaging 13.9 points and 3.4 assists all off the bench.