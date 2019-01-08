Andrew Harrison: Released by New Orleans
Harrison was waived by the Pelicans on Tuesday, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Harrison has already spent time with three different teams this season (New Orleans, Cleveland and Memphis), appearing in 17 games while averaging 3.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over that span. The Kentucky product inked a two-way deal with New Orleans at the beginning of December. He'll hit the open market with the hope of finding a more permanent home after parting ways with the Pelicans.
