Andrew Harrison: Spectacular Friday

Harrison tallied 30 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in Friday's G League loss against Iowa.

Harrison was spectacular especially on the offensive end Friday, as the Kentucky product erupted for a team-high 30 points across terrific overall shooting from the field. The guard also had at least one contribution in every major statistical category over 29 minutes of action off the bench. Over nine G League games played, Harrison is averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds.