Andrew Harrison: Spectacular Friday
Harrison tallied 30 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in Friday's G League loss against Iowa.
Harrison was spectacular especially on the offensive end Friday, as the Kentucky product erupted for a team-high 30 points across terrific overall shooting from the field. The guard also had at least one contribution in every major statistical category over 29 minutes of action off the bench. Over nine G League games played, Harrison is averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...