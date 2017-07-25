Andrew Nicholson: Will be waived by Portland following trade

Nicholson was traded Tuesday to the Trail Blazers for Allen Crabbe and will be waived, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nicholson has struggled to become a key rotation player throughout his entire five-year NBA career, and he now hasn't started a game since the 2014-15 season. The former St. Bonaventure star appeared in just 38 games between the Wizards and Nets last season and will now be on the open market. Unfortunately for Nicholson, he hasn't shown much in terms of being an NBA-caliber player, and may take some time in either the G League or overseas.