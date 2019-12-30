Andrew Rowsey: Complete line in loss

Rowsey contributed 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes in Friday's loss to the Herd.

The recent signee had an impressive game, leading all bench players in every single major statistical category. Rowsey could see a significant role for Lakeland, who's been significantly depleted by injuries this year.