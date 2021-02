Rowsey delivered 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over Rio Grande.

Rowsey has been one of Lakeland's most reliable players through the first four games of the campaign, as he has scored 20 or more points in three of those outings. Rowsey has also contributed in other areas regularly as well, though most of his contributions will be directly tied to his scoring ability.