Andrew Rowsey: Picks up deal with Lakeland

Lakeland acquired Rowsey via the available player pool Sunday.

Rowsey joined Cameron Lard as the two fresh faces to join Lakeland on Sunday. He spent last year overseas in Europe, averaging 11.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 21.9 minutes per game for Szolnoki Olaj.

