Rowsey delivered 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes in Friday's win over Long Island.

Rowsey kicked off the G League season with 30 points in his debut, and while he couldn't repeat those figures Friday, he still paced Lakeland in scoring for the second game in a row. All signs point towards him being the team's top scoring threat going forward, especially if Karim Mane continues to struggle.