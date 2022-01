Rowsey logged 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's G League win over Long Island.

Rowsey spent two games with Raptors 905 to begin the regular season but has now made a pair of appearances for the Mad Ants. In total, he's averaged 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game across his four regular-season appearances.