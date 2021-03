Rowsey delivered 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds across 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's playoff win over Erie.

Rowsey lost the starting role he held earlier this season but has been scoring the rock at will despite coming off the bench. He was coming off a few poor performances but came through when the team needed him the most. He's averaging 13.9 points per game.