Andrew Rowsey: Scores 21 in loss
Rowsey accumulated 21 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to Lakeland.
Rowsey continues to be one of the pillars of Lakeland's offense, as his 21-point performance marked the 12 times he's eclipsed 20 on the year. Overall, the 25-year-old's averaging 21.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 threes and 2.7 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.
