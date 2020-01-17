Andrew Rowsey: Scores 22 in win

Rowsey contributed 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's win over Windy City.

Rowsey continues to see sizable minutes off the bench for Lakeland, a challenge he's confronted head-on. Since joining the Magic's G League affiliate late in December, the 25-year-old guard's excelled, particularly on the offensive end. In 30.2 minutes per contest, he's offering 18.2 points, 3.9 rebound and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field, a ludicrous 48.0 percent from three and 94.7 percent from the line.