Rowsey notched 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a block across 27 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against Westchester.

Rowsey hasn't reached the same levels of dominance he had last season when he averaged almost 20.0 points per game, but he's managed to surpass the 20-point mark in four of his eight games to date. Regardless of his role, Rowsey should remain a capable offensive threat for Lakeland going forward.