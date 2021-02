Rowsey delivered 30 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and five rebounds across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss against Austin.

Rowsey had an odd stat line for a point guard, as he scored a team-high 30 points but didn't dish out a single assist. Based on what was seen in the season opener, though, Rowsey's biggest contributions might be as a scorer and not as a playmaker.