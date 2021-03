Rowsey delivered 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 26 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over Fort Wayne.

Rowsey thrived off the bench and finished the game as Lakeland's second-best scorer -- only behind Mamadi Diakite, who had 25 points. Rowsey is averaging 16.7 points per game this season and has scored 15-plus points in two of his last three contests.