Andrew Rowsey: Struggles with shot in loss
Rowsey generated 20 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's loss to Windy City.
While a solid night from behind the arc saved him from a more forgettable performance, Rowsey struggled on the offensive end throughout the game. Fortunately, there's little to worry about in terms of his job security as the 25-year-old's seen 30.9 minutes per game across 19 contests with Lakeland.
