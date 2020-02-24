Andrew Rowsey: Struggles with shot in loss

Rowsey generated 20 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's loss to Windy City.

While a solid night from behind the arc saved him from a more forgettable performance, Rowsey struggled on the offensive end throughout the game. Fortunately, there's little to worry about in terms of his job security as the 25-year-old's seen 30.9 minutes per game across 19 contests with Lakeland.