White recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and six rebounds across 34 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Capital City.

White has done well from beyond the arc this year, hitting 43.5 percent of three-pointers, and he's averaging 13.3 points per game. The 26-year-old continues to be a consistent starter for Westchester, and he led the team in playing time Tuesday.