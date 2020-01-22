Andrew White III: Drops 15 on Capital City
White recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and six rebounds across 34 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Capital City.
White has done well from beyond the arc this year, hitting 43.5 percent of three-pointers, and he's averaging 13.3 points per game. The 26-year-old continues to be a consistent starter for Westchester, and he led the team in playing time Tuesday.
