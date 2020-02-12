Andrew White III: No points in loss
White didn't score across seven minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
White played less than any active player on Westchester. It's unclear why he played so little, as White has usually started and has averaged 12 points per game over 35 contests.
