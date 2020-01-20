Andrew White III: Posts 14 point in win
White recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and four rebounds across 28 minutes in Saturday's G League win over Salt Lake City.
White was automatic from beyond the arc, as he was second only to Tyler Hall in three-pointers made. The 26-year-old White has otherwise enjoyed modest production this season, as he's averaged 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
