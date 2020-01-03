Andrew White III: Rackes up 20 points
White recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds in Thursday's G League win over College Park.
The 26-year-old continues to look comfortable as a starter, as he was second on the team in points behind Lamar Peters. White connected on 46.7 percent of field goals and 43.8 percent of three-pointers this year.
