White posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist in Wednesday's G League win over Long Island.

This is White's third year in the G League, and he's converting at the highest rate of his career, making 51.6 percent of field goals. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.