Andrew White III: Solid in loss
White posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist in Wednesday's G League win over Long Island.
This is White's third year in the G League, and he's converting at the highest rate of his career, making 51.6 percent of field goals. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.