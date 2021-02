White posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds across 19 minutes in Monday's 100-91 win over G League Canton.

White hasn't started a game yet, but he's still averaging nearly 17 minutes per game when he's in the lineup. The Syracuse product has connected on 35 percent of his field goals, averaging 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.