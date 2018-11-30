Andrew White: Scores 17 points in loss
White produced 17 points, four rebounds and three made treys in Thursday's disappointing 106-105 home loss to the Windy City Bulls.
This was White's first start of the season for the Red Claws. With the surprising release of Walter Lemon Jr, there are suddenly lots of available minutes in Maine's backcourt. It has yet to be determined whether White's move to the starting lineup is long-term or if Maine has another roster move in the works.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.