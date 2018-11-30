White produced 17 points, four rebounds and three made treys in Thursday's disappointing 106-105 home loss to the Windy City Bulls.

This was White's first start of the season for the Red Claws. With the surprising release of Walter Lemon Jr, there are suddenly lots of available minutes in Maine's backcourt. It has yet to be determined whether White's move to the starting lineup is long-term or if Maine has another roster move in the works.