White secured 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt) and five rebounds in the loss Friday to the Go-Go.

White played 37 minutes Friday, far above his season average (26.2 minutes). While the forward has filled in at power forward and small forward at times, he hasn't exactly put together a massive stat line, as he's averaging 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists through 26 games.