White put up 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and tallied four rebounds along with an assist in 31 minutes Saturday against Canton.

White drained five threes and knocked down 50.0 percent of his shots from both the field and from beyond the arc. Despite this, the Red Claws would fall by a score of 104-95. White has been a steady contributor this season in the G League, putting up 10.2 points in 27 contests so far.