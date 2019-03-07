Andrew White: Tallies 24 points in loss
White scored 24 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with five rebounds and two assists in the 102-97 loss to the Drive on Sunday.
White has struggled to replicate his career averages with Maine, posting 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists - all of which would represent career lows if the season ended Sunday - while only playing slightly less minutes than past seasons (28.4 average). The starting shooting guard continues to shoot three-pointers at a similar clip (6.0 per game) but a slight knock in percentage (37.7 compared to 40.0 in each of the last three G League seasons) likely has played a role in the lower numbers.
