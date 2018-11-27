Andrew White: Two rebounds in OT loss
White delivered two rebounds and one missed shot in seven minutes of play during Saturday's OT road loss to the Texas Legends.
That's three straight scoreless games for the small forward. After playing 15 games for Atlanta Hawks last season, White has struggled to firmly establish a role with Crustacean Nation. White and his teammates will look to turn things around Tuesday night when they visit the Salt Lake City Stars.
