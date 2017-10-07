Andy Rautins: Cut by Raptors
Rautins was released by the Raptors on Saturday.
The move isn't too surprising considering the last time Rautins saw NBA action was a five-game stint with the Knicks back in 2010-11. While a good three-point shooter -- 2.8 made threes per game at 40.7 percent during his senior year at Syracuse -- the other aspects of his game seemingly weren't up to par.
