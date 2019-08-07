Angel Delgado: Headeding overseas
Delgado signed a contract with the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Delgado spent the bulk of last season with Agua Caliente, though he did play two games with the Clippers. The 24-year-old earned G League rookie of the year honors by averaging 18.5 points, 14.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 44 games.
More News
-
Clippers' Angel Delgado: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Angel Delgado: Returns and finishes with double-double•
-
Angel Delgado: Surprisingly out Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Angel Delgado: Authors exceptional performance•
-
Angel Delgado: Tallies more rebounds than points•
-
Angel Delgado: High scoring totals in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...