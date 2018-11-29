Delgado scored 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and accumulated 17 rebounds in the loss Wednesday to the Charge.

Delgado played 36 minutes despite coming off the bench, finishing with a team-high in rebounds and nearly a team-high in points. The two-way player has played in nine games with Agua Caliente this season, averaging 13.7 points, 14.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.9 minutes per game.