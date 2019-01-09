Angel Delgado: Monster 20-20 double-double
Delgado tallied 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 21 rebounds, four steals and two assists in the 109-100 loss Tuesday to the Skyforce.
It's hard to believe that Delgado can continue to build upon his rebounding average, but only a week after registering a G League-record 31 rebounds, the big man was back at it again Tuesday, posting another 20-plus outing. At this point it's clear Delgado has outplayed his current competition, but without an obvious call-up option, it's likely the 25-year-old will remain with Agua Caliente for a bit.
