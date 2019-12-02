Angel Delgado: Moving on to Israel
Delgado agreed to a contract Monday with Israeli club Hapoel Holon, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
After entering the professional ranks last season, Delgado went undrafted and ultimately landed a two-way contract with the Clippers. Though he only made two appearances at the NBA level, Delgado was a standout performer for the Agua Caliente Clippers, earning G League Rookie of the Year honors in 2018-19 while averaging 18.6 points, 14.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 33.4 minutes per game. Delgado landed a deal in China with the Beijing Royal Fighters, but the club recently elected to cut him loose, allowing the big man to find an opportunity in Israel.
