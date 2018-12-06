Angel Delgado: Posts another monster double-double
Delgado finished the loss Wednesday to the Vipers with 24 points (12-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 19 rebounds and four assists.
Delgado continues to gobble up rebounds at a rapid pace, bolstering his league-leading 14.4 per game average. While the points haven't always been easy to come by for the big man, Delgado is essentially a walking double-double in the G League and will continue to be one of the better fantasy assets at his position for some time.
