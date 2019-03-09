Delgado registered 16 points (8-11 FG), 21 rebounds and two assists in the 110-95 loss Thursday to South Bay.

This doesn't even rank among the top-10 rebounding performances of the season, as the center actually has three of those to his name, including a season-leading 31-rebound performance at the beginning of January. It's fair to say that the big man is one of the premiere rebounders in the G League, and will continue to be a relatively safe fantasy play regardless of how many points he scores.