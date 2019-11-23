Angel Nunez: Sees three minutes off bench

Nunez failed to score (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in three minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to the Charge.

The 28-year-old has largely been an afterthought for Long Island so far this year. In four appearances, he's averaging just 1.3 points and 0.8 blocks in 7.0 minutes and doesn't appear to have a path to significant playing time in place.