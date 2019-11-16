Rodriguez totaled 24 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals during Friday's G League loss at Salt Lake City.

Rodriguez lead the Vipers in scoring Friday by pouring in 24 points over 66.7 percent shooting overall while also making many other statistical contributions in 38 minutes of action. Over four games played, Rodriguez is averaging 21.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per contest currently.