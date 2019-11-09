Angel Rodriguez: Complete line Friday
Rodriguez accounted for 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes Friday against Austin.
Rodriguez did a bit of everything Friday, parlaying his 40 minutes of run into a plus-14 net rating. Rio Grande played an eight-man rotation, which, if they continue to do so, bodes well for Rodriguez's minute load in 2019-20.
