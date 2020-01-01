Rio Grande Valley dished Rodriguez to the G League Spurs in exchange for the returning player rights of Josh Huestis on Tuesday.

Rodriguez has played a major role for the Vipers this season, averaging 16 points, 5.4 assists,4.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals over 20 contests. He should have just as significant a role with his new club as the 27-year-old guard aims to catch the eye of NBA scouts.