Angel Rodriguez: Misses time with shoulder injury
Rodriguez (shoulder) did not play in Wednesday's win over Agua Caliente.
Rodriguez is verging on missing two straight weeks with a shoulder injury which he suffered back in late November. Brandon Sampson and Vincent Edwards have continued to see their playing time hover near 40 minutes with Rodriguez on the mend.
