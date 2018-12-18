Rodriguez (shoulder) tallied seven points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and one rebound in the loss Monday to the Mad Ants.

Rodriguez had missed the previous eight games due to a shoulder injury, amounting to just under a month of time away from the court. As a result, it seems likely the Vipers will work the guard slowly back into the rotation.

