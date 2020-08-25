Zizic signed a two-year contract Tuesday with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, EuroLeague.net reports.

Zizic was initially believed to be headed to Spanish club Real Madrid after the Cavaliers cleared him to explore opportunities overseas earlier this summer, but he'll instead flee the NBA for Israel. Drafted by the Celtics in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft, Zizic was dealt to the Cavaliers the following summer as part of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster trade. He spent the past three seasons in Cleveland, averaging 6.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game over 113 games.