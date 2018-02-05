Anthony Bennett: Big stats versus old team
Bennett delivered 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, and three assists across 39 minutes in the Maine Red Claws' Friday 123-112 loss to Northern Arizona.
Bennett 39 minutes were a team high. His hot shooting streak from behind the arc was not enough for the Red Claws to get past the Suns, who traded Bennett to Maine in late December. His 24 points by far exceed the 12.9 points per game he's averaging this season.
